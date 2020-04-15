White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked CBS News correspondent Paula Reid for asking about the lack of diversity on President Donald Trump’s council to reopen the economy, telling Reid “I don’t know what’s happened to you.”

Trump read off dozens of names for his council at Tuesday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, and during a gaggle at the White House Wednesday, Reid asked Conway about the lack of diversity on that list.

“The president’s council on reopening the country, how is that going to work?” Reid asked, then added “The president listed off a long list of names yesterday. How will they work, how will they meet, how will they make recommendations to the president, and is there any thought to diversifying that council beyond what is predominantly a group of very wealthy white men?”

Conway replied that Trump “has four calls with those sectors even today, banking, healthcare, technology, sports, quite a number of them, so he’s starting, he announced it last night, started just today, I think that list is probably less exhaustive than it is illustrative, and there will be other people raising their hand and saying ‘How can I help?'”

“We don’t pick who the heads of the sports commission leagues and CEOs of companies are…” Conway continued, as Reid interrupted.

“But you do pick the council, and you could pick small businesses, they could pick other people that have diverse voices to this,” Reid said.

Conway paused, then said “Paula, I actually don’t know what’s happened to you, respectfully, I don’t know why you’ve changed, and you’re in the briefing room screaming at Anthony Fauci and the president of the United States.”

“I frankly think it’s unbecoming but that aside, I’ll answer the question about how they’re going to help America, which is why I’m here. I think you’re here for a different reason, it seems these days,” Conway added, then delivered a lengthy response that did not address diversity.

Trump himself attacked Reid on Monday when she refused to yield in asking about the administration’s lack of action in the month of February, which was the altercation to which Conway was referring.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

