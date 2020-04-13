As part of his unhinged press briefing at the White House Monday, President Donald Trump berated CBS correspondent Paula Reid for challenging his decision making in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ahead of the explosive confrontation, Trump repeatedly touted that the implementation of travel restrictions from China helped slow the spread of the virus. Reid called out the president for not taking other measures in the weeks leading up to the lockdown.

“The argument is that you bought yourself some time [with the travel restrictions],” Reid said. “You didn’t use it to prepare hospitals. You didn’t use it to ramp up testing. Right now, nearly 20 million people are unemployed!”

Trump interrupted to snap at Reid.

“You’re so disgraceful,” Trump said. “It’s so disgraceful the way you say that.”

The reporter and the president attempted to talk over each other. During the crosstalk, Reid issued a forceful challenge to Trump’s leadership capabilities.

“How is this rant supposed to make people feel confident [during] an unprecedented crisis?!” Reid said

Trump circled back to the the China travel restrictions. Reid tried to pin Trump down as he evaded the question.

“What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought?”

“A lot,” Trump said. He added, “We’ll give you a list.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]