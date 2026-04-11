Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall went deep on his ongoing “blood feud” with MAGA star Mark Levin in an interview with comedian Pete Dominick.

Hall joined Dominick’s Stand Up! podcast this week where he spilled all the dirt on Levin’s repeated attacks on him over Hall op-eds he’s plenty displeased with.

Dominick introduced Hall by mentioning the “feud” and his own “obsession” with Levin for more than a decade.

“He is in a blood feud with someone I’ve been obsessed with for 15 years, Mark Levin,” Dominick said.

Hall called Levin the “most influential voice on the sort of neocon pro-Israel interventionist side,” noting Levin’s support for President Donald Trump’s efforts in Iran.

Levin has lashed out at Hall multiple times in X posts, accusing him of being “obsessed” with him. Hall said things began with him pointing to Levin as an example of pundit class avoiding “blame,” citing Levin’s push for the Iran war and the fact that he has the ear of the president.

He explained about the growing feud:

Of course, as all pundits, he doesn’t get paid for any consequence. He just spews bile. And so, you, know, has no consequence. So thank you for the clicks. So about two weeks ago, I wrote a thing that was basically as things were starting to go south, even, you know, especially within the MAGA sort of America first side. I wrote a piece that was like, look, if he’s the guy that’s going to take credit for talking Trump into this sort of terrible endeavor, he should start to get the blame. And it was a larger point about the pundit class never needs to take blame because they just pivot, and that’s the problem that we’re in right now. So he did a thing on Hannity Tuesday night in which he was openly criticizing the ceasefire. He thought it was bad deal. But before he sort of dared to criticize anything that was coming out of the Trump administration, He spent at least 200 words, absolutely fellating Trump, saying I’m his biggest fan and he’s the best.

Hall added that he noticed people like Levin were willing to criticize aspects of the Iran war, but unwilling to actually blame Trump for anything. He called the takes critical of the effort, but not Trump “weird as hell.”

“It was a perfect exemplification of something that’s blatantly obvious, self-evident if you watch Fox News, that they are criticizing the endeavor in Iran more, but that no one is willing to actually blame Trump for it, which is this bizarre cognitive dissonance,” he explained.

Hall noted he’s long taken criticism from Levin and others and noted that things may have escalated when he did an op-ed with a headline playing on Megyn Kelly accusing Levin of having a “micropenis.”

“When Megyn Kelly made the micropenis joke, I sort of did a piece that was like the Mark Levin question, does he really have a micropenis or does he just act like it? And I sort outlined all like his bizarre insecurities. I mean, it was clearly like a joke, but it was like a faux academic approach question to see why is he such an a-hole? Why is he so insecure?” he said.

Hall accused Levin of pushing performative opinions and being “terrible at TV,” referring to his Saturday Fox News show.

“He’s terrible on TV. He has the worst body language. He doesn’t look at the camera. So he reads and he looks like he doesn’t believe half the s**t that he’s saying. Roger Ailes, honestly, never put him on air because he’s not telegenic,” he said.

Hall admitted he was a “little bit honored” by the recent Levin attacks as someone who doesn’t have the ear of the president.

He said:

He also kind of made me the straw man because he wanted to sort of virtue signal that he can take down that guy from Mediaite and establish his bona fides, but then go back around and he’s, you know, on his radio show like, I praise Trump. And then in his tweet, he said, I’m a fan of Trump. Well, guess what, dude? Praising the president or being a fan of the president doesn’t make you an analyst. It confirms that you’re biased, right? That you are doing the thing that we were just talking about. You’re just providing sucker or comfort food to people that only want to hear pro-Trump takes, even if, I mean, I think it’s abundantly clear, it’s self-evident that this Iran war thing is failing. It is — militarily, we’ve had great success. Of course we have. We’re the best in the world by a very wide margin, militarily. Politically, strategically, we’ve made Iran oddly in a stronger position. And that’s directly as a result of what Israel advised, what Levin advised. And now, dude, you have to own the s**t that you created. And if you can’t, then guess what? I’m going to write a column calling out your bullsh**tery. And then he just responded to me again, how I wet myself and all this stuff. But whatever, like, I’ve had my fun.

Watch above via Stand Up! with Pete Dominick.

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