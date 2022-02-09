Fox News host Laura Ingraham is supporting her “dear friend” Michelle Malkin by announcing Tuesday a boycott of Airbnb, which has banned Malkin for being “actively affiliated with hate groups.”

On her Tuesday radio show, Ingraham interviewed far-right pundit Malkin and the two discussed Malkin’s Airbnb ban.

Ingraham praised Malkin for being “way ahead of the curve on so many” issues and said that “we will be following what happens next in this effort to de-platform.”

“Consistent with our policies, if we become aware of users who are members of or are actively affiliated with hate groups, we remove them from Airbnb,” Airbnb company spokesperson Ben Breit told the Daily Beast last week.

The ban came after it was widely reported that Malkin attended the white nationalist organization American Renaissance’s meeting in Nashville last November. Malkin has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years due to her support of fringe figures like white nationalist Nick Fuentes and his so-called ‘Groyper Army.’

The Anti-Defamation League warns that “Malkin’s bold support of and interaction with white supremacists points to the increasingly fine line between people who call themselves ‘American nationalists’ and recognizable white supremacy. “

In a segment first reported on by Media Matters, Ingraham added, “I am cautiously very optimistic about what lies ahead. And I think all these corporations, they will find out when people of faith, people of good conscience from all backgrounds find out well they don’t have to take their business here.”

“I’m not using Airbnb. Bye. Goodbye. I’ve used them before, not going to use them now.”

“Keep doing what you are doing,” Ingraham concluded, signing off with Malkin.

Ingraham then warned that “certain groups of Americans with enormous amounts of power” that “use viewpoint discrimination to call anyone with whom they disagree, a ‘dangerous hater.’”

“That’s the whole point of the First Amendment: You can say repugnant things,” Ingraham said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com