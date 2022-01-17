Laura Ingraham, one of Fox News’ highest-rated hosts, told a local Virginia publication over the weekend that she was not entirely “there for him yet” in regard to supporting Donald Trump in 2024.

The article titled, “Laura Ingraham Might Not Vote For Trump If He Runs–But She’s Not Going To Stop Talking To His Base” offers an in-depth look into Ingraham’s life and politics.

Ingraham, who hosts the 10 p.m. Ingraham Angle on Fox, was one of Trump’s early supporters ahead of the 2016 presidential election and has stood by him since – at least in public.

The article by Kelly Kendall in Northern Virginia Magazine, notes that Ingraham “was among the first commentators, even on Fox News, to champion Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign, sticking by his side even as fellow conservative pundits roundly laughed him off in those early days.”

“I’m not saying I’m there for him yet,” Ingraham told the magazine about supporting Trump in 2024.

“But I think whether he runs or not-I mean, his policies worked,” she added. “Trump’s blueprint for policy-a forward-looking, optimistic set of pro-America policies-that blueprint, without a doubt, is winning.”

While Trump was only mentioned briefly in the interview about Ingraham’s career and rise to be the most-watched female host on cable news, her comments were notable. Ingraham was a Trump White House insider, often advising the president, has been a staunch defender of Trump on Fox News, and has tapped into the Republican base with her controversial style and willingness to always engage in the culture war.

Ingraham told Kendall in the interview that she enjoys sparring and flame-throwing.

“I’m good at it,” she said. “I’ve been doing it since I was a kid because I have three older brothers.”

Ingraham has made headlines in recent weeks as text messages from her to the Trump White House urging a calming response from Trump to the events of Jan. 6 were made public.

Ingraham came under fire from critics for privately urging Trump to disavow and distance himself from Jan. 6 while minimizing the riot on her television program and suggesting that Antifa and other elements were also responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ingraham also discussed in the interview the price she has paid personally for her fame. “She gets too many death threats to be able to pose in front of her own front door for Christmas-card photos anymore, or even share her Northern Virginia address,” the article noted. “She has to borrow a friend’s house for moments like these—even something personal, like a Christmas-card photo, which is, yes, a little strange.”

