Trump Takes Victory Lap Over Supreme Court Case ‘Greatly Increasing Presidential Power!’

Donald Trump crowed about the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling that allowed the president to fire Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter.

Trump fired Biden-appointee Slaughter from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2025, saying her service was “inconsistent with the Administration’s priorities”.

“To show the importance of the Slaughter Case, 90 years of precedent has been COMPLETELY AND UNEQUIVOCALLY OVERRULED, greatly increasing Presidential Power at a time when it is most needed!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

In a separate case, the Court ruled that Trump does not have the authority to fire members of the Federal Reserve, essentially preserving the Fed’s independence.

The ruling revolved around Trump’s firing of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook last August after Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte accused her of mortgage fraud. Cook has denied Pulte’s charge.

Trump posted to Truth Social, “The Cook Lawsuit, having to do with her suitability in sitting on the Board of the Federal Reserve, was sent back by the Supreme Court on a strictly procedural basis, we will take appropriate action immediately to make sure that someone who has committed wrongdoing will not be making vital decisions concerning the Welfare of the United States of America! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Pulte, who is currently serving as interim head of the Department of National Intelligence, also posted about the Cook ruling, writing on X, “As I have repeatedly said, I believe Lisa Cook will be indicted for mortgage fraud.”

CNN’s Paula Reid explained the difference between the two rulings, saying, “The difference here is that [the FTC] is an agency within the Executive branch. And here, in a 6-3 split, President Trump did win. They are saying she can be fired. So again, a split decision, which is very much expected after arguments on who President Trump can and cannot fire.”

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