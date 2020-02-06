An incensed Laura Ingraham unleashed a blistering rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, publicly calling on the Utah Republican to resign and, if he doesn’t, threatening to run against him in the 2024 GOP primary.

The Fox News host, clearly outraged by Romney’s “aye” vote for the president’s removal over abuse of power charges, spent a large chunk of her Wednesday night show’s opening attacking the senator and showing clips from the 2012 election to embarrass and discredit him. She then lowered the boom by calling for him to immediately leave Congress because of his alleged betrayal of the party and president.

Romney’s support among Utah Republicans has dropped noticeably during the House impeachment process, falling 18 percentage points in the last four months of 2019, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Still, a majority of Republicans — 57% — continue to support him. That drop has been countered somewhat by a four percentage point rise in job approval among Utah Democrats. In all, 48% of Utahns support Romney’s performance as senator, while 38% disapprove.

“Mitt, you made your stand, now you should resign,” Ingraham demanded. “You committed a fraud on the people of Utah on the Republican Party, on the Constitution, and have thoroughly embarrassed yourself.”

“Folks are supposed to enter politics to advance policies that improve the lives of everyday Americans. That is what Trump did and his policies are working,” she said, before dismissing Romney’s motives for entering public office as based on a mix of nepotism and narcissism. “Romney apparently went into politics because of his dad or because he wanted everyone to think he was a good person.”

“He never actually wins arguments or persuades anyone of anything,” Ingraham then claimed, about the man who was elected governor of Massachusetts, was victorious in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, and now serves as Utah’s junior senator. “At the end of the day, one man was trying to impress the elites in Washington today and the guy in the Oval Office was not. All along he was just trying to make America greater and he has. Romney, I hope, enjoys his brief moment in the sun while he is lauded by the very people who spent the last 20 years attacking him because in a few weeks, the phone will stop ringing. He will be lucky to get booked on Chris Cuomo’s show.”

“We won’t ever forget. Utah should never forget,” she ominously added, before making a bold threat. “And if I have to move there to run against him in fou- and-a-half years, I will. I do like that Park City skiing and the summer hiking.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

