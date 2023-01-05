Lauren Boebert Gets ZERO Applause After Nominating Kevin Hern a Second Time as Speaker Race Drags On

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) nominated Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) a second time for speaker of the House on Thursday evening, a move met with almost zero enthusiasm from her colleagues on the floor.

“For what purpose does the gentlewoman from Colorado rise?” asked the House clerk.

“Madam Clerk, I rise to nominate Kevin Hern of Oklahoma for Speaker of the House,” Beobert replied, ahead of the 10th vote to elect a speaker.

“It’s as simple as that, folks. Let’s start getting somewhere with this. Realize the facts. Kevin McCarthy does not have the votes. Let’s elect a Republican who can unify our conference, who is a true leader. I’m casting my vote for Kevin Hern, and I hope you will as well,” said Boebert, giving one of the shortest nominating speeches yet, which notably received no applause.

“I yield,” Boebert concluded as the clerk called the House to vote.

The vote resulted in no speaker being chosen, marking the first time the House will hold an eleventh vote to elect a speaker since 1859.

Boebert nominated Hern on the ninth vote as well, saying, “We need a leader that is not of the broken system. Someone who is not beholden to the lobbyists but to the people who sent us here. Someone who can unite our party and most importantly someone who can deliver on the promises that we have all made to the American people.”

Hern, who is supporting McCarthy, won 6 votes on the tenth ballot and 3 on the ninth ballot.

