Lin Wood, the celebrity attorney who filed lawsuits contesting the way Georgia handled the 2020 election, seemingly suggested the state’s Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should be arrested, along with Gov. Brian Kemp (R), and told Republicans to “break” the election by refusing to vote.

The commentary came in a Christmas message on Twitter. “Brian Kemp, Kelly Loeffler, and David Perdue against President Trump and Doug Collins was accomplished using the Dominion Voting Systems Algorithm,” said an image Wood shared on Twitter on Christmas. It suggested the algorithm was “extremely complex,” but that it was “never designed for unheard of levels of GOP non-participation.

“The algorithm will steal votes from the GOP, but there will be so few in heavily Democratic precincts that GOP vote totals will go negative,” the message added. “Equally outlandish results appear in other districts.”

I have received much criticism for demanding that GA fix the 11/3 fraud before we vote in 1/5 runoff. In full disclosure, I am not a fan of any of the 4 candidates in Senate runoff. Communists or China compromised in my opinion. I just want an HONEST election. Don’t you? pic.twitter.com/AjEuuWRFGJ — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

Wood, who has advocated for President Donald Trump in election contests following the 2020 election, has drawn suspicion from many conservatives who have pointed out his long history of contributing to Democratic political candidates. Federal Election Commission records indicate he has given more than $40,000 to Democrats, including former President Barack Obama.

“The fraud will be so obvious, [the Supreme Court] can then invalidate the presidential election,” Wood claimed in the message. “Real conservative senators can then be appointed after Kemp, Perdue, and Loeffler’s arrest.

“[Republicans in name only] and Democrats have traded power for years,” he added. “The Georgia fraud is the LAST STRAW. Let’s break their duopoly on power.”

