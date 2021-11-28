Lin Wood Releases Audio of Michael Flynn Calling QAnon a CIA Disinformation Plot: It’s ‘Total Nonsense’

Political observers might be aware that Michael Flynn has been snuggling up to QAnon for some time now, given the nature of his political interests, his propensity for conspiracy theories, and his bizarre ideals for America’s future. However, as Flynn’s relationship with attorney Lin Wood continues to fall apart, his former ally has produced tape recordings suggesting that Flynn never truly believed in the QAnon movement.

The Daily Beast has flagged a recording Wood posted to Telegram over the weekend of what the attorney claims to be a phone call between himself and Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser. In the call, Wood is heard complaining about attacks from certain sectors of QAnon who back Flynn, but Flynn describes QAnon as “total nonsense,” and he suggests that the entire far-right Internet cult is a “disinformation campaign” concocted by the CIA or the left.

I think it’s a disinformation campaign. I think it’s a disinformation campaign that the CIA created. That’s what I believe. Now, I don’t know that for a fact, but that’s what I think it is. I think it’s a disinformation campaign. There’s actually a very interesting article today out that was sent to me — I’ll send it to you — about how the QAnon movement has failed and all that. But I find it total nonsense, and I think it’s a disinformation campaign created by the Left…

The audio’s release comes as Wood, a right-wing lawyer and QAnon stalwart, has been attacking Flynn and other former allies of his after being disowned by his old client, Kyle Rittenhouse. Wood has accused Flynn and Sidney Powell of not doing enough to help him overturn Trump’s 2020 election defeat, and their squabble has evolved into a civil war among stars of the far-right.

Watch above, via Jan Bobrowicz.

