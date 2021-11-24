Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Her Former Lawyer Lin Wood Be Jailed For Treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse

It’s funny how things change with enough time and just the right set of political circumstances. The New Yorker’s Charles Bethea clearly agrees, since he put together a flawless illustration of the broken relationship between Lin Wood and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

What a difference a year makes. pic.twitter.com/VVGyovYvF9 — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) November 24, 2021

Need an explainer? That’s fine, we’ve got you covered.

Before Wood rose to public notoriety for his role in pushing former President Donald Trump‘s 2020 election conspiracy theories, there was a period when he worked as Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney. He also legally represented Greene last year while her campaign committee was entrenched in defamation legalities.

As it turns out, both of Wood’s clients unceremoniously dropped him over the past year:

Following his acquittal over for shooting 3 people during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Rittenhouse has been strongly denouncing Wood’s conduct from when they used to work together. Rittenhouse slammed Wood over his “insane” conspiracy theories, accused Wood and John Pierce of politically exploiting him, and he claims the two of them were more concerned about using his case to raise money than trying to help him.

Wood and Greene have been having their own squabble in the past few months, and the latter has used Wood’s alleged mistreatment of Rittenhouse to put him on blast.

Ever since Greene replaced Wood as her lawyer in the defamation suit, Wood has claimed that she stiffed him on payment for his services. This dispute took a bitter turn over time though as Wood started accusing Greene of failing to help him overturn the 2020 election, which led to a feud between the two.

Over the course of their fight, Greene has attacked Wood for his alleged exploitation of Rittenhouse. This reached a new crescendo on Tuesday when Greene called Wood a grifter, a failed political operator, and that he “should go to jail for what he did to Kyle.”

Lin should go to jail for what he did to Kyle.

I also fully blame him for why Georgia lost our Senate seats.

He’s from Georgia and we know him as a life long Democrat not a Republican.

He grifted off of Trump & told people not to vote on Jan 5th saying their vote would be stolen. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2021

Between this and Wood’s new fights with Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn, he may be running out of allies.

