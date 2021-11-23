Lin Wood Lights Up Old Pals Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn After Rittenhouse Interview

Pro-Trump, celebrity attorney Lin Wood appeared to turn on his one-time close allies Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn, who he needled on Telegram Tuesday for not coming to his aid.

On Monday night, Kyle Rittenhouse accused Wood and John Pierce, who first represented him after being charged in the fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, of keeping him in jail and trying to make money off of his trial.

“He [Wood] held me in jail for 87 days, disrespected my wishes, put me on media interviews, which I should never have done,” Rittenhouse told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

“87 days of not being with my family for defending myself and being taken advantage to, being used for a cause by John Pierce and Lin Wood trying to raise money so they can take it for their own benefit, not trying to set me free,” Rittenhouse continued.

The Daily Beast reported Monday that a nonprofit led by Wood filed a legal motion seeking the $2 million raised for Rittenhouse’s bail ahead of the trial.

Riled by the allegations, Wood lashed out at Powell and Flynn.

“Sidney Powell’s comments on the false ambush attack against me by Fox News and Tucker Carlson,” Wood wrote on the messaging app. “Crickets.”

“Draw your own conclusion.” He continued, writing, “Hey, Sidney, I thought you loved me.”

Powell and Wood joined forces in 2020 to help former President Donald Trump overturn the presidential election, both spinning various unfounded conspiracy theories of fraud and electoral interference.

Powell and Wood are both under legal scrutiny for their lawsuits in 2020, including being sanctioned by a judge in Michigan for their “Kraken” lawsuit and Wood being referred for disbarment in Georgia.

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer points out that in Wood’s message he “is absolutely going off” on Powell and Flynn.

Sommer points out that Wood also “claims Powell is under federal investigation and brings up Flynn’s occult prayer” – an apparent reference to a July 2020 viral video in which Flynn chants slogans related to the QAnon conspiracy.

Flynn, who served briefly as Trump’s national security advisor, is an influential figure on the far-right and teamed up with Powell and Wood to help overturn the 2020 election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com