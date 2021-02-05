Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn announced she was resigning from the anti-Trump political organization, but the group disputed her departure, saying she left after it rejected her series of exorbitant demands.

Per the New York Times, Horn released a statement on Friday saying that she was departing the group effective immediately, because of former Lincoln Project founder John Weaver’s “grotesque” conduct.

“John Weaver’s grotesque and inappropriate behavior, coupled with his longstanding deceptions concerning that behavior, are sickening,” Horn said in the statement. “It is clear at this point that my views about how the Lincoln Project’s efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged.”

Weaver was pushed out of The Lincoln Project last month after several men came forward and accused him of sexually grooming them online. He subsequently admitted to sending “inappropriate” messages to multiple men, which the group condemned as “deplorable and predatory.”

After Horn’s public statement, however, fellow Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt released a statement from the group on Twitter. It disputed her account and claimed she instead left when a long list of salary and benefit demands were shot down by the group’s management committee and board.

Jennifer stated her goal was to “establish immediate and long term financial security” from the Lincoln Project. 48 hours ago she was making written requests for 40k per month and a $250,000” signing bonus. Previously she demanded a board seat, staff, a television show and a https://t.co/imbWMdrY4M — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 6, 2021

Podcast. I voted no. Would do so again. I wish Jennifer well. We are in the Democracy fight. Our values diverged. The fight continues. @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) February 6, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]