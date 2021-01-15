Long-time Republican campaign advisor and Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver admitted on Friday that he had sent unsolicited messages to multiple men.

According to a report in Axios, Weaver acknowledged “failings” in his conduct, after online reports about alleged grooming behavior by the former presidential campaign advisor to Sen. John McCain (AZ). In those accounts, dozens of men reported to being contacted by Weaver in private messages, and some alleged Weaver suggested he would help their careers in exchange for sexual favors.

“To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry. They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you,” Weaver told Axios. Many of the men alleging sexual harassment, Axios’ report notes, say Weaver’s advances were unsolicited and not welcome.

He also came out in the statement.

“The truth is that I’m gay,” Weaver said. “And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place.”

The anti-Trump election group, Lincoln Project, recently removed Weaver from a page on its website listing its leadership team, without any explanation. Weaver had been absent from the group’s day-to-day business for months after having taken medical leave this past summer, during the home stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Weaver, however, pushed back on other, unspecified accusations he said were being lodged against him.

“I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me … are categorically false and outrageous,” he said.

When reached for comment by Axios, the Lincoln Project replied: “John’s statement speaks for itself.”

