Billionaire NBA team owner Mark Cuban clashed with Megyn Kelly during a Monday interview on her podcast over questions related to the NBA’s willingness to do business with China despite the country’s human rights abuses, telling her it is not “the only one” to engage in such violations.

Kelly began with a reference to the 2019 controversy inspired by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who wrote a message on Twitter in support of Hong Kong protesters. “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,” Morey wrote.

“There was some guy who sent out one tweet,” Kelly noted. “All hell broke loose. The Chinese Basketball Association suspended all cooperation with the team. The Chinese state TV suspended airing of the games … the NBA commissioner had to come out with his tail between his legs and said, ‘We have great respect for China, and it’s history, it’s all regrettable.’ People freaked out in response to that…”

“With his tail between his legs?” Cuban said, cutting Kelly off. “With his tail between his legs?! Megyn, why can’t you just ask me a straight-up question? Every single topic we’ve tried to discuss — look, you get to come into this interview prepared with your quotes.”

“This is your industry!” Kelly protested.

“Yeah, but Megyn, that’s what I’m talking about. I don’t care what industry we’re talking about. Every single topic that you’ve brought up, there’s been one pejorative aspect to it in terms of how you present the question,” Cuban said. “‘Tail between his legs,'” he repeated with disgust.

The exchange continued briefly before Kelly asked why it was difficult for Cuban and the NBA to issue explicit condemnation.

“You tell me whether the NBA needs to get more vocal with what we’re seeing there, which is an ethnic cleansing of a minority Muslim group known as the Uighurs,” Kelly said. “One million or more are being held against their will right now, men, women, and children, facing torture, forced labor, physical and sex abuse, coercive population control, forced abortions, forced sterilizations. And the question remains, why won’t you and the NBA explicitly condemn that?”

“So, first,” Cuban said, before pausing for three seconds. “First, we pay attention — I, personally, let’s just talk about me, I personally put a priority on domestic issues. When it comes to human rights, I’m against all human rights violations around the world.”

Kelly countered, “Including the ones in China?”

Cuban replied, “China’s not the only country with human rights violations,” but Kelly persisted, saying, “Right, but including the ones in China?”

He eventually relented, saying, “Right, including China. Any human rights violations anywhere are wrong. Now, what do we do about them? That’s the problem.”

Cuban said the solution was to allow “more of them to come to the United States,” leading Kelly to accuse him of continuing to dodge the issue. “I’m explaining to my audience that what’s happening right now is [that] you’re dodging,” Kelly said.

“I just told you I’m against human rights violations everywhere!” Cuban erupted.

He added that he wanted to avoid condemning China specifically.

“The way proclamations work in this country — the minute you say them anywhere, you’re going to use this as a headline,” Cuban said. “Cuban says this, this and this.”

Kelly replied, “What’s wrong with this headline? ‘Cuban condemns ethnic cleansing in China.'”

“I’ve got to deal with the troll bots then,” Cuban said. “I’ve got to deal with the troll bots.”

The exchange took place just more than 40 minutes into Kelly’s 50-minute interview with Cuban.

“They are a customer of ours. And guess what, Megyn? I’m OK with doing business with China,” he added. “I wish I could solve all the world’s problems. I’m sure you do, too. But we can’t.”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

