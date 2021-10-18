Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police of trying to “induce an insurrection” against vaccine mandates.

Police departments across the country have made complaints about being mandated to get the covid-19 vaccines. Chicago FOP President John Catanzara has claimed that over 3000 officers are refusing to report their vaccination status.

He said officers who are still refusing to report their vaccination status will be called in by supervisors on Monday, and once again will be asked will be asked to comply with the mandate. “If they refuse, it sounds like they’re going to go into a no pay status, effective immediately,” Catanzara said.

During a recent event talking up the need for more people to get the vaccine, Mayor Lightfoot accused the FOP of trying to “foment an illegal work stoppage or strike.”

What we’ve seen from the Fraternal Order of Police, and particularly the leadership, is a lot of misinformation, a lot of half-truths, and frankly flat-out lies in order to induce an insurrection. And we’re not having that.

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 28:20 mark).

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com