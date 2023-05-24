Maggie Haberman Roasts DeSantis and Elon Musk, Predicts Trump Could Tweet-Bomb Campaign Launch

CNN analyst Maggie Haberman roasted the Ron DeSantis/Elon Musk team-up for the Florida governor’s campaign launch, and predicted ex-President Donald Trump could overshadow the event by returning to Twitter.

DeSantis is set to launch his campaign in an interview with Musk on the buggy and widely-panned audio-only Twitter Spaces platform Wednesday.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Haberman took shots at the duo’s charisma and said there’s a “non-zero chance” Trump drops by his old stomping ground to steal some thunder:

PHILLIP: And Trump is allowed back on Twitter, but hasn’t really been back on the platform. I mean, this seems to be also just DeSantis’ way, of perhaps differentiating himself, and maybe not being compared to Trump on the platform?

MAGGIE HABERMAN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST, SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NEW YORK TIMES: I think a couple of things about this moment. It’s going to be pretty interesting. It’s not risk-free, for DeSantis, for a couple of reasons.

PHILLIP: Yes.

HABERMAN: Number one is the technology. The Twitter Spaces often have, and you would know this better than I do, but they’re often glitchy, things go wrong. So, just that’s at the outset.

PHILLIP: Especially recently —

HABERMAN: Right.

PHILLIP: — that’s been a major factor.

HABERMAN: Number two, you’re dealing with two people, Elon Musk, and Ron DeSantis, who are not known, as charismatic, interviewees, or talkers. So, I don’t know what that’s going to look like.

But I do think — I understand and, you know, the logic of it. If you are Ron DeSantis, and you have lost all this ground, in the last couple of months, you have to do something, to get attention. And this is a way that you can raise, small-dollar donations, from people.

What Trump does to respond is anyone’s guess. It’s not only that he hasn’t been much on Twitter. He hasn’t been at all on Twitter.

PHILLIP: Yes.

HABERMAN: He’s been focused on his own social media platform. His aides have signaled, for a while, he’s coming back to Twitter, sooner rather than later. Seems like there’s a non-zero chance tomorrow might be that day. But we’ll see.

PHILLIP: That’ll be interesting to see, I mean, if Trump suddenly is firing back, in real-time.

I actually — this is a statement, from a pro-Trump Super PAC. The spokesperson, for that Super PAC, says “This is one of the most out- of-touch campaign launches in modern history. The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter, is DeSantis’ after party at the uber-elite Four Seasons Resort in Miami.”

I mean, it’s actually kind of a reasonable point. I mean, Twitter is very much not real life. Only a small sliver of the American public or even the voting public is on this platform.