‘This is Not a Parody:’ Morning Joe Mocks Ron DeSantis’ Plan to Announce 2024 Bid With Elon Musk on Twitter

Morning Joe was unanimously puzzled by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) plan to confirm his 2024 run for president in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk.

Mika Brzezinski led the discussion about the widely-reported news DeSantis will announce during his 6 PM interview with the Twitter CEO on the platform’s audio chat forum. When she asked Charlie Sykes for his thoughts, he began with some ridicule focusing on Musk and his controversial behavior in recent months.

This is not a parody. When you think about the fact that the governor of Florida decides to launch a bid for the President of the United States by bowing the knee to a tech oligarch, somebody who has been very publicly decompensating, an erratic narcissistic megalomaniac like Elon Musk. But on the other hand, it’s going to generate a huge amount of buzz. We’re talking about it now. It will throw a certain amount of chaos in the MAGA world and it’s going to be interesting to see how Donald Trump responds. It think it makes it very unlikely he’ll return to Twitter at this point, but what an extraordinary choice for Ron DeSantis to basically go all in on Elon Musk at a time that Elon Musk has been displaying all of his brainworms.

Elise Jordan was similarly baffled by the venue choice, saying, “It really makes no sense to me” that DeSantis would want to share this moment with a billionaire “who’s arguably more famous and has more name ID than you do.” She also called Twitter a “diminishing force” because of the platform’s devaluation under Musk’s management.

Jonathan Lemire got into the mix by wondering if Trump would return to Twitter right before DeSantis’ Twitter Space to try stealing his thunder. He also commented that the format is “certainly not going to silence those whisperers that Ron DeSantis lacks basic political skills, retail skills.”

He’s not doing this with a rally, he’s not doing it with a speech. He’s doing it in a safe space, where he’s likely not going to take questions from the audience, certainly reporters. He’s got some real obstacles to overcome here in trying to reverse what to this point, his pre-campaign period hasn’t gone so well.

Brzezinski managed to sum all of this up by admitting, “We might need a young person” to explain, “What is the strategy?” She posed the question by wondering who DeSantis would appeal to on the audio-only forum.

