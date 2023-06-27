Maggie Haberman Says Trumpworld Sources Tell Her ‘This Tape Is The Most Damning Piece Of Evidence’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Abby Phillip that her sources say the newly-released bombshell tape “is the most damning piece of evidence that they know of.”

CNN posted the actual audio of a July 2021 meeting that the network first reported in May — the now-infamous tape on which Trump discusses secret military information and admits he doesn’t have the power to declassify it.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Haberman — who is considered an expert on Trump with deep experience reporting on the subject and a network of Trumpworld sources that give her up-to-the-minute insights — said Trump’s team is aware of how damning the tape is, despite Trump’s spin:

PHILLIP: You mentioned that it hasn’t been a cause for alarm for some of his advisers. What about his lawyers? I mean, several of whom have left now his legal orbit perhaps for other reasons, but how do the lawyers who are not in the orbit anymore feel about this?

HABERMAN: Well, without getting into specifics of just narrowing down who is saying what, there are some people around Trump who were pretty candid, who have been around Trump who are pretty candid that this is just not a good fact set for him. It doesn’t that they won’t find a defense for it, it doesn’t mean that they won’t argue all kinds of other things at trial or even before a trial, such as selected prosecution.

They will try to get notes taken by one of Trump’s lawyers during the indictment out. But the tape is a pretty specific piece of evidence and they know it.

PHILLIP: And, of course, we learned just in the last week when discovery was released to the Trump attorneys that there were tapes, plural. And as you’ve reported and CNN has reported, several of these conversations between Trump and all kinds of people who came through his world were recorded by his staff intentionally so that he could keep tabs on what was said. How big of a concern is there that this is not the only audiotape to be concerned about for Trump?

HABERMAN: Well, look, they have the discovery, so they now have the ability to go through it. But what has been said to me by several people is that this tape is the most damning piece of evidence that they know of existing in this case. It doesn’t mean that there are other things that are problematic for him. I am guessing that some of these tapes or other book interviews or other interviews he sat for, this is very specific and this was just , again, to your point about the fact that he knew his aides taped these meetings, it is not like this was a secret recording.