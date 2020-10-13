Man Caught On Tape Assaulting Reporters Filming Covid Mask Report At Nashville Elementary School

A pair of Nashville reporters were accosted and assaulted by a man as they filmed a feel-good report about volunteers making covid masks for elementary school children, but fortunately landed his hardest blow on the pavement.

Caresse Jackman, Consumer Investigative Reporter for Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV’s News 4, was being filmed by her cameraman in front of Napier Elementary School for a report on a group of women who are making “masks with love” for the kids when a red-shirted man approached them.

What followed was an assault that was, by turns, harrowing and comical as the man wordlessly attacked the cameraman (apart from grumbling “I told you!” as he began the attack), then wound up on his ass after losing what could only generously be described as his balance.

Jackman, filming with her camera phone, declared “That’s what you get!”

Ms. Jackman tweeted videos of the encounter with the man, and in a much-appreciated touch of professionalism under pressure, did so in widescreen rather than portrait mode.

I grabbed my phone to document it and told the man to leave my colleague alone. The man then punched my coworker. We got away, went to a safe location to call our managers and also called police. We’re okay. If you’ve seen this man or know him–please call MNPD. pic.twitter.com/OXtAdbL9lg — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) October 12, 2020

The station later posted a video of the attack and reported that “Police couldn’t locate the man when they got to the scene. News 4 believes the man lives or stays in that area.”

