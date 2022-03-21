Man Who Survived Four Nazi Concentration Camps Killed in His Home By Russian Troops

A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed by Russian troops even as Vladimir Putin continues to pretend Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is part of a campaign against Nazism.

The Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation announced on Monday that Boris Romanchenko died on Friday after his house in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was hit by a Russian projectile. Romanchenko’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter after he previously survived internment at the camps of Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Mittelbau-Dora, and Bergen-Belsen.

“We are deeply disturbed,” the memorial tweeted. They went on to eulogize Romanchenko by saying he was vice-president of the International Committee Buchenwald-Dora and worked “intensively” to preserve the memory of the Nazi’s crimes.

Как мы узнали от его близких, наш друг Борис Романченко, который пережил нацистские лагеря #Buchenwald, #Peenemünde, #Dora и #BergenBelsen, был убит в прошлую пятницу в результате взрыва бомбы в своем доме в #Харькове. Мы глубоко встревожены. pic.twitter.com/hgJeL6gkGT — Stift. Gedenkstätten Buchenwald und Mittelbau-Dora (@Buchenwald_Dora) March 21, 2022

On the same day as Romanchenko’s death, Putin held a rally in Moscow where he once again claimed Russia was fighting a war against “Neo-Nazis” in Ukraine. There is no evidence to substantiate Putin’s claims against Ukraine, and Russia has been repeatedly condemned internationally for their exploitation of WWII as a false justification for invading Ukraine.

