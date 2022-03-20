‘So Who Is the Nazi?’ Zelensky Draws Comparison Between Russian Blockade of Ukrainian Cities and Nazi Siege of Leningrad During WWII

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky vociferously objected to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s unfounded claim that he had invaded Ukraine in order to rid the country of neo-Nazis, telling CNN’s Fareed Zakaria history showed just how ridiculous that claim was.

Putin’s claims were “particularly insulting” to Zelensky, because he was Jewish and had a family history of fighting fascism, said CNN Newsroom host Fredricka Whitfield to introduce the interview segment.

Through a translator, Zelensky described how his grandfather’s four brothers had all gone to fight during WWII, “because their father said they had to protect the country, they had to fight fascism,” and all four had died.

When the Russians make these accusations that Ukrainians are neo-nazis, said Zelensky, “and they turn to me, I just reply that I have lost my entire family in the war because all of them were exterminated during World War II.”

“My biography is open…everyone is well aware about my biography,” he continued. “You can find facts about my family in open sources.”

The Russian accusations were especially offensive, said Zelensky, because it was the Russians who were “acting in the same manner as neo-nazis at the moment.”

“If you take a look at the history,” he said, “you can just look at what the Nazis did. They blockaded Kyiv, they blockaded other cities to prevent the supplies of water and food,” including the Russian city of Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg.

The Russians were going into cities and claiming them as Russian territory, Zelensky said, comparing the current Russian blockade of Mariupol to the Nazi blockade of Leningrad during World War II.

The Siege of Leningrad is listed among the deadliest military conflicts in world history. The blockade lasted for roughly two-and-a-half years as the Nazi armed forces cut off all roads to the city, looted and destroyed many buildings and critical infrastructure, and limited rations to cruelly scarce levels. An estimated one to five million people died from German air attacks, starvation, exhaustion, and related illnesses.

“Their methods have remained unchanged…This is exactly what Russians are doing now, this is what they are doing in Mariupol,” Zelensky emphasized. “Everyone knows how many people died during the blockade of Leningrad. These people did not have enough food and water. This is exactly what is happening in Ukraine. So who is the Nazi?”

“He knows his history,” Whitfield commented in reaction to the interview.

Zelensky later followed up his comments to CNN in a video he posted on his Telegram channel, writing in a caption:

It is already the 25th day since the Russian military has been vainly trying to find the imaginary “Nazis” they invented, from whom they allegedly wanted to defend our people. Just as they are vainly trying to find Ukrainians who would meet them with flowers. And most importantly – the Russian military cannot find a way home. That is why our soldiers help them with the path to God’s judgment.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This post has been updated with additional information.

