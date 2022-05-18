Marianne Williamson Comes Under Fire For Blaming Pro-Israel Groups For Rise in Anti-Semitism: ‘Outstandingly Irresponsible’

By Jackson Richman May 18th, 2022
 
Author and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has come under fire for blaming pro-Israel organizations for the rise in anti-Semitism.

The Wednesday tweet came one day after a handful of primary races where pro-Israel groups were involved in successfully defeating progressive Democrats.

Williamson specifically called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, and Democratic Majority for Israel, or DMFI.

“At a time when global anti-Semitism (including in America) is a growing threat, @AIPAC and @DemMaj4Israel are throwing gasoline on the fire,” tweeted Williamson.

“They do not represent the views of anywhere near the majority of American Jews, and their disgusting attempts to defeat candidates not in line with their right wing policies regarding Israel are bad for Israel, bad for America, bad for democracy, and bad for the Jews,” she added.

Twitter users across the ideological spectrum slammed Williamson.

