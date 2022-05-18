Author and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has come under fire for blaming pro-Israel organizations for the rise in anti-Semitism.

The Wednesday tweet came one day after a handful of primary races where pro-Israel groups were involved in successfully defeating progressive Democrats.

Williamson specifically called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, and Democratic Majority for Israel, or DMFI.

“At a time when global anti-Semitism (including in America) is a growing threat, @AIPAC and @DemMaj4Israel are throwing gasoline on the fire,” tweeted Williamson.

“They do not represent the views of anywhere near the majority of American Jews, and their disgusting attempts to defeat candidates not in line with their right wing policies regarding Israel are bad for Israel, bad for America, bad for democracy, and bad for the Jews,” she added.

Twitter users across the ideological spectrum slammed Williamson.

This is absurd. Global anti-Semitism is rising in large part NOT because of Jewish organizations that defend Israel, but because there are so many people — including Left-wing, non-ideologically-associated-with-Judaism-in-any-meaningful-way Jews — who refuse to. https://t.co/py5c9SG2Ph — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 18, 2022

Please stop blaming Jews for the hatred we endure. Antisemitism is not because of what we do. It’s because of who we are. And no matter what, it’s the fault of antisemites, certainly not Jews for “throwing gasoline on the fire.” — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 18, 2022

Blaming Jews for Jews being the targets of violence and intimidation is next level messed up. https://t.co/XwblFf5XyC — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 18, 2022

This is a shameful and unproductive thing to say. Please educate yourself, take a breath, and delete this post. — Stacey E. Burke 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@StaceyEBurke) May 18, 2022

I think it’s YOU that’s throwing gasoline n the fire smh. So Jews who support Israel aren’t allowed to participate in the democratic process? Seriously? — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) May 18, 2022

And also bigoted. — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) May 18, 2022

This comes off as “victim blaming”. Jewish people standing up for the US-Israel alliance – often against those who walk arm-in-arm with antisemites – are not the cause of antisemitism. — Daniel Laufer (@lauferdaniel) May 18, 2022

Dear @marwilliamson, Please stop using antisemitism as a political cudgel. — Dovid Efune (@Efune) May 18, 2022

