‘Get On a Plane and Come Back!’ Right-Wing Pundit On Newsmax Fumes Over JD Vance Treatment at Iran Summit

Bryan Lieb, former executive director of Iranian Americans For Liberty, told Newsmax Sunday that the Iranians may not be taking the peace talks with Vice President JD Vance seriously.

Vance met up with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kusher in Switzerland for high-level talks Sunday.

“Listen, it’s my belief in watching just the first 20 seconds of Vice President Vance speaking, that maybe it’s time for him to get on a plane and come back home,” Lieb said. “What I think a lot of people maybe missed in the very beginning here, was the fact that the Iranians were supposed to be in the room when the vice president was speaking. And you can see visibly that when the Iranian foreign minister went up to the Pakistani president and he said, ‘Listen, we’re not going to be in the room when he’s speaking, and we don’t even know if we’re sitting down.’ And you could see the tension in the room.”

Lieb continued, “I mean, this is just a game that we’re playing. You know, one moment, the Iranians are saying the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Then they’re saying it’s open. And you have President [Donald] Trump just an hour or two ago saying, ‘Open the Strait of Hormuz, watch your mouth, or I’m going to take your country over again.’ So, you know, this is par for the course, right? We’re dealing with terrorists here, and diplomacy with terrorists is very, very unpredictable.”

Lieb added, “So, yeah, let’s see how this thing goes. Who even knows if the Iranians are in the room right now? We don’t know yet. So, time will tell.

In a social media post Sunday, Trump wrote, “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, while U.S. Central Command claims it’s open for shipping.

Watch the clip above via NewsMax.

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