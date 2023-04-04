Marjorie Taylor Greene Brutally Mocked for Counter Protest Concerns: ‘Welcome to My District, Representative Snowflake’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) drew a great deal of ridicule for sounding the alarm over counterprotests while she’s in New York to condemn the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Greene followed through on her promise to rail against Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, sparring with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg along the way. On Tuesday, Greene tweeted about demonstrators who plan on making loud noises to drown her out, as well as others who have gathered in the city to support Trump.
“I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD,” Greene exclaimed. “But Mayor Adams warns me by name! If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested.”
Greene also demanded that Adams have her counter-protesters charged for disorderly conduct.
Ever since Trump started raving about his indictment and calling for people to protest, people have been gathering in New York to counter the ex-president’s supporters and cheer on the indictment. Thus, Greene’s fearful tweets were met with mockery, insults and promises of a rowdy day in Manhattan.
