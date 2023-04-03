MTG Attacks ‘Delusional’ New York Mayor Eric Adams For Requesting She Be on ‘Best Behavior’ During New York Protest

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pushed back on New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he sent a stern warning to her and other Trump supporters making their way to the city for Tuesday’s arraignment.

While former President Donald Trump makes his way to New York after being indicted by a grand jury, supporters like Greene have said they are planning to show up for him on the streets of the city.

Shortly after the news broke last week, Greene announced that she would be in New York on Tuesday to protest the decision.

On Monday, during a press conference, Adams warned Greene and others like her, “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” as the city prepares for possible “rabble-rousers.”

Greene took to Twitter to bash Adams’ warning and defend her First Amendment rights.

Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump. Mayor Adams should… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

“Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town,” she added. “Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?”

She continued blasting the mayor, claiming the cities drug problem should be his main concern — not a visiting member of Congress.

In Mayor Eric Adams City of New York, an average of 8 people overdose on drugs every single day because of his PRO drug policy. He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill… pic.twitter.com/AMNoJZot7u — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Greene is set to host a rally for Trump at Collect Pond Park in New York Tuesday at 10:30am.

