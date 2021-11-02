Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Accrued a Whopping TWENTY Fines for Violating House Mask Rules — Totaling $48,000

You may have seen reports in the past few months about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) being fined for violating the House mask mandate. We reported on three additional fines just yesterday and the one before that was… just last week.

We now have a clearer picture of how many times she has been hit with these fines, and it’s more than you might have expected.

House Sergeant at Arms William Walker sent Greene a letter just last week reprimanding her for continuing to violate the mask mandate over and over and over.

Greene was warned about her first mask violation on May 18th, then on May 19th. Here are the rest of the dates she was reprimanded for not wearing a mask:

July 29 August 2 September 20 September 21 September 23 September 24 September 27 September 28 September 29 September 30 October 1 October 12 October 19 October 20 October 21 October 22 October 25 October 26 October 27

That is a list of nineteen more times. The first violation results in a $500 fine, and each subsequent one is $2500.

So in total, Greene has been fined a whopping $48,000 over the course of twenty violations. She is not the only member of Congress who’s been fined, but it’s clear she has gotten the most fines of any representative.

House Sergeant-at-Arms tells Marjorie Taylor Greene she's been observed violating the House floor mask mandate 21 times since May, accruing 20 fines totaling $48,000. Greene, in a statement, vows to "continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates." pic.twitter.com/nkBoeMpN0G — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 2, 2021

Greene responded in a statement saying, “I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone.”

