Mary Trump Reveals She Was Served in Donald Trump Lawsuit Moments Before Interview

Mary Trump was interviewed on SiriusXM radio’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Monday, and revealed that she was served papers in her uncle’s lawsuit moments beforehand.

This comes after news broke on September 21st that former President Donald Trump had filed a lawsuit against his niece, as well as three New York Times reporters, who published leaked bombshell tax records of the former president.

Donald Trump went after the Times and his niece in the lawsuit for engaging in what he alleges to be an “extensive crusade” to obtain his tax documents and information.

“The defendants engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records which they exploited for their own benefit,” as stated within the lawsuit filing.

During the interview on Monday, Mary Trump confirmed that she was indeed served by the lawsuit, “in an unusual move,” when a process server came to her place of residence in order to serve her the papers.

“You know, it’s usually sent to the attorney’s office,” stated Trump. “So I’m guessing it was some kind of power play,” she remarked, seemingly unsurprised with the tactical methods of her uncle.

She continued to play out the encounter, adding that the process server tried to “lighten the mood,” by asking her to autograph a copy of her first book, “which he had brought with him.”

Interviewer Dean Obeidallah responded in disbelief, “He had your first book with him?”

“He had it with him, and I asked him what his name was and I signed the book for him,” replied Trump.

“It’s like, you know, a little weird,” she remarked, acknowledging the oddness of the house call. “You’re serving me with a lawsuit and asking me to sign a book for you? But okay.”

Watch above via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com