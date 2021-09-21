Former President Donald Trump is suing his own niece and The New York Times over the Gray Lady’s bombshell report about the ex-commander in chief’s taxes.

In a Duchess County, NY filing first reported by The Daily Beast, Trump sued niece Mary Trump along with the Times and three of its reporters alleging that Mary Trump was convinced by the paper to extract records from her lawyer’s office and turn them over to the journalists — in violation of a confidentiality agreement.

Mary Trump has acknowledged being the source for the tax story. She previously told the Beast, on a podcast, that Times reporter Susanne Craig reminded her that she had the records — a comment which the Trump filing cited as part of the reason he’s suing the paper.

The former president, in the introduction to the lawsuit, ripped the Times for what he termed an “extensive crusade” to obtain his taxes.

“The defendants engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records which they exploited for their own benefit and utilized as a means of falsely legitimizing their publicized works,” the filing states.

In a comment given to the Beast, Mary Trump — true to her outspoken nature — bluntly dismissed the lawsuit.

“I think he is a fucking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can,” she said. “It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com