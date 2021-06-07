Matt Gaetz Sought Job at Newsmax But Was Rejected: Report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is reportedly the subject of a federal investigation trying to determine whether he had sex with a minor, sought a job with Newsmax earlier this year and was rebuffed. A spokesperson for Newsmax, a far-right media outlet, told Reuters, “Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz.”

In March, Axios reported that Gaetz was considering leaving Congress to pursue a career in television at Newsmax. At the time, Mediaite was told by a Newsmax spokesperson the company does not comment on talent discussions.

Last week it was reported that Gaetz is also being investigated for possible obstruction of justice. When asked if he was concerned about whether he’d be indicted, the Florida congressman simply replied, “No.”

Gaetz has denied wrongdoing and said he’s been “canceled,” and is a “wanted man by the deep state.” Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former Seminole County tax collector, is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a plea agreement. Greenberg admitted to sex trafficking of a 17-year-old. Last month it was reported that Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is also cooperating with federal investigators.

Reuters reports that Gaetz contacted Newsmax earlier this year around the time when it was revealed that Gaetz was by investigated by the Department of Justice. “Earlier this year, [Gaetz] reached out and said he might leave Congress early and was interested in TV work,” a source told Reuters.

Recently, Gaetz has been holding a series of “America First” rallies with first-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who recently compared vaccine certification requirements to the Stars of David that the Nazis made Jews wear.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]