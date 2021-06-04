Matt Gaetz Says He’s Not Concerned He’ll Be Indicted in Terse Exchange With Reporters

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) said Friday he’s not worried about being indicted.

Republicans briefly spoke with reporters on the testimony being provided today by Trump White House counsel Don McGahn, and at one point Gaetz was asked about the ongoing investigation, following new reporting he’s being investigated for potential obstruction of justice for allegedly being on a phone call with a witness.

When asked if he’s spoken with his ex-girlfriend about the matter, Gaetz responded, “I would love to be able to share all the people in my life that I talk to and don’t talk to, but unfortunately the people in your profession have doxxed, harassed, threatened people that have been in my life.”

Reporter: “Are you concerned you’ll be indicted?” Rep. Matt Gaetz: “No.” pic.twitter.com/zPof9nTPk8 — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021

He said he doesn’t want to “put people in jeopardy.”

One reporter asked, “Are you concerned you’ll be indicted?”

“No,” Gaetz responded.

