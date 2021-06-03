The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for obstruction of justice related to its probe of allegations that he engaged in sex trafficking.

The new investigation centers on a phone call Gaetz made with a woman allegedly connected to him and an associate, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, according to NBC News, which first reported on the development. Greenberg took a plea agreement in May on six federal charges that included trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

A spokesperson for Gaetz denied the charge that he obstructed any investigations, saying in a statement, “Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it.” They added, “After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the ‘story’ is changing yet again.”

The investigation into Gaetz’s conduct reportedly began last year under former Attorney General William Barr, but didn’t become public until March. The House Ethics Committee launched its own probe of Gaetz the following month. And last week, it became public that one of Gaetz’s ex-girlfriends, a former Capitol Hill staffer, was assisting the feds with their investigation.

Gaetz, 39, became engaged to Ginger Luckey — the sister of Oculus Rift founder Palmer Luckey — in December.

