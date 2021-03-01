New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio piled on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) woes on Monday, saying the “creepy” sexual allegations against Cuomo “sickened” him.

“First of all, it sickened me,” de Blasio said of the allegations in an interview with New York’s Hot 97 FM, a hip-hop radio station. “The thought of a powerful man taking advantage of his power to intimidate a young woman — you know, and just the sense of, he was treating her like … she was his property. Just disgusting. Creepy.”

De Blasio, who has long had a contentious relationship with the governor, called separately on Sunday for the New York legislature to revoke Cuomo’s emergency power over local governments, which he invoked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two former aides to the governor, Charlotte Bennett, and Lindsey Boylan, alleged last month that Cuomo harassed them while they worked in his office. New York Democrats including de Blasio, Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and state Attorney General Letitia James have called for an independent investigation of the allegations.

Cuomo’s office said last week it was appointing Judge Barbara Jones to investigate the allegations, but retracted that plan after critics highlighted Jones’ work at a law firm with Steve Cohen, a former aide to the governor. Cuomo’s office said he would refer the matter to James, the state attorney general, after she issued that demand over the weekend.

“Given state law, this [investigation] can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office and must include subpoena power,” James wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I urge the governor to make this referral immediately.”

Listen above via Hot 97 FM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]