comScore Letitia James Rejects Andrew Cuomo Investigation Proposal

NY Attorney General Calls for ‘A Truly Independent Investigation’ Into Cuomo Allegations: ‘I Do Not Accept the Governor’s Proposal’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 28th, 2021, 2:58 pm

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

New York attorney general Letitia James is calling for a real independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo and rejecting the proposal from his office.

Cuomo has been accused of harassment by two former aides, and a growing number of New York Democrats have called for an investigation into the matter.

James tweeted a statement Sunday morning saying, “Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary.”

She said Cuomo should make the referral right away:

Cuomo’s office said in a statement this morning they are asking for James and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to “jointly select” an independent lawyer for the investigation.

James made a point of clarifying hours later, “I do not accept the governor’s proposal.”

“While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task,” James said. “The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted.”

