Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) engaged in a heated 5-minute exchange with Newsmax reporter William Kelly after he asked at a press conference whether her rhetoric had contributed to the city’s epidemic of violent crime.

Kelly’s question came after he described some of the crimes that took place on June 19. That included a Hispanic couple who were pulled from their car and shot, as well as a tourist who was fatally stabbed in the back in an area the city police chief described as a “homeless camp.” Kelly noted that he knew the area as the city’s financial district when he was growing up, and he asked Lightfoot whether she felt her rhetoric was “personally responsible” for the city’s “off-the-charts violent crime.”

The fireworks began when an aide who wasn’t visible on camera shouted that he had asked more than one question, prompting Kelly to counter with an allusion to Lightfoot’s May statement that she would “prioritize” non-White reporters for future interviews. “No, I only asked one question,” Kelly said. “White reporter in the house!”

The aide shouted a comment about Kelly being “disrespectful” as Lightfoot responded, “That’s not appropriate, sir.” She then took aim at the right-leaning Newsmax — which runs a website, broadcast television station, and print publication.

“I don’t know where you’re from, but I know what magazine you’re from,” Lightfoot told Kelly, as he attempted to reply with his background. Undeterred, she continued, “I know what your conservative viewpoints are. But on almost every question that you asked, you had the facts wrong.

Lightfoot added: “The premise of your question, which is it’s chaos everywhere, the fact of the matter is, sir – which you also didn’t point out, but I will so we get this straight – is we’re actually seeing a decline in homicides and shootings, yes sir.”

Kelly said that he had a follow-up question, provoking the unseen aide to shout, “We’re done!”

“No, no, no,” Lightfoot interjected. “let him ask his follow-up question so that he doesn’t claim that somehow we’re being biased and slighting the guy from Newsmax. Please, sir, it’s 6:30 going on 7, ask your follow-up question.”

Kelly took the opportunity to ask Lightfoot whether she owed Chicago residents an apology. “I ask you to get your facts right,” Lightfoot said. Kelly attempted to interject once more, prompting Lightfoot to reply, “Sir, I was polite and allowed you to spew your rhetoric, which is offensive to me and others. But I’m trying to be polite and professional and answer your question.”

Watch above via the Chicago Mayor’s Office.

