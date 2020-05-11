Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell swiped at the Obama administration a few times during his appearance on Team Trump’s online campaign event with Lara Trump Monday night.

They talked about the coronavirus pandemic when Trump brought up recent comments by former President Barack Obama

Today- President Trump said President Obama was guilty of a crime. Last week (in a private meeting) Obama said Trump’s handling of the pandemic was a “disaster”. Tonight- Mitch McConnell said Obama’s remarks were “classless” and he “shoulda kept his mouth shut”.

VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/FjRptGnonH — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) May 12, 2020

Late late week, audio surfaced of Obama blasting the Trump administration over failures in the U.S. coronavirus response and the DOJ dropping the case against Flynn.

“Generally, former presidents just don’t do that,” McConnell said. “I remember George W. Bush and his father went right through eight years of Democratic administrations after they left office and kept their mouths shut because they didn’t feel it was appropriate for former presidents to critique even a president of another party.”

“So I think President Obama should’ve kept his mouth shut. We know he doesn’t like much this administration’s been doing. It’s understandable. But I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot, you were there for eight years. I think that the tradition that the Bushes set up of not critiquing the president that comes after you is a good tradition.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]