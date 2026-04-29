House Republican Rips Trump’s Face on Passports: ‘We Laughed’ at Russia and China Over This

Outgoing Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a moderate Republican and former Air Force general, hammered President Donald Trump on Wednesday for adding his face to the U.S. passport – the latest piece of American life to be adorned by Trump’s image.

“We got word this morning that the State Department is preparing to issue Donald Trump-branded passports, and I think we have a mockup of them so people can see there,” began CNN anchor John Berman, who added:

That’s the outside. The inside has a picture of President Trump on the inside with a golden signature on top of the Declaration of Independence. They will be available, we’re told, at the Washington Passport Office, the default location. You may get your passport in Nebraska, but… You know, I don’t know if you’re up for renewal, but how do you feel about going to get a Trump-branded passport?

Bacon replied, “I have to renew it in about a year. I think it’s a little silly, but we laughed at Russia when they had pictures of Lenin and Stalin everywhere. Go to China, they had pictures of Mao everywhere. You go to North Korea, pictures of Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un. We’re America, and I think we do less of that. And I just think there’s a bit of overreach by some of the subordinates of the president who are trying to cater to his attention. It’s not really America to do this.”

Trump has plastered his image on buildings across Washington, D.C. – including the Justice Department, which is meant to function independently from presidential pressure. Trump’s face will also appear on a 24-karat gold commemorative coin to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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