Former President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday over his speech excoriating him and saying he’s morally responsible for the mob of his supporters violently storming the Capitol.

Trump’s statement included a number of stunning attacks on McConnell, as well as continuing to allude to false claims about the 2020 election. And one report said an earlier draft of the statement included an insult about McConnell’s “multiple chins.”

According to CNN, McConnell reacted to the statement by laughing.

The report from Manu Raju said McConnell’s strategy going forward is “ignoring the former President at all costs”:

McConnell has made the calculation that he’s done with the former President and is moving on, according to sources close to the GOP leader. And after Trump issued a blistering attack on McConnell, riddled with false statements and personal broadsides, the GOP leader has no plans to respond, the sources said. “You probably are not going to hear him utter the name Donald Trump ever again,” said one source familiar with his thinking. “He’s moving on.”

The former president resurfaced Wednesday in an interview with Fox News paying respects to Rush Limbaugh. Trump — who also repeated the false claim that he won the election — is set to do more interviews later tonight.

