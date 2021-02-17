Former President Donald Trump railed against the 2020 election while calling into Fox News to talk about Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday.

In his first live comments since leaving office, Trump spoke to Fox News about the right-wing radio king, who died on Wednesday at the age of 70 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.

Fox anchor Bill Hemmer asked what Limbaugh told Trump after the election on Nov. 3. Trump responded by pushing the false conspiracy theory that he actually won the election.

“Rush thought we won, and so do I, by the way. I think we won substantially,” he said. “Rush felt that way strongly. Many people do. Many professionals do.”

Trump went on to claim that if what happened to him happened to a Democrat, “you would have had riots going on all over the place.”

“We don’t have the same support at certain levels of the Republican system, but we have a great people as Republicans. Rush felt we won. He was quite angry about it.”

Trump, who lost the election to Joe Biden by some 7 million votes, insisted it was stolen from him for months afterward. He was supported in those claims by pundits like Limbaugh and some opinion hosts on Fox News, but his legal attempts to prove them failed.

Eventually, those claims reached a violent conclusion on Jan. 6, when a horde of his supporters ransacked the Capitol Building in an attack that left at least five people dead.

“I think it’s disgraceful what happened. We were like a third-world country on Election Night,” Trump said on Fox. “And he was furious about it. And many people are furious. You don’t know how angry this country is.”

Fox, which is facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit from voting systems company Smartmatic for spreading lies about the election, did not push back on the former president’s claims. (Fox filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing it had a legal right to air debunked claims about the election.)

At one point, Hemmer said that the anchors wanted to restrict questions to the death of Limbaugh.

“Mr. President we probably have a hundred questions for you, but so many of them are not appropriate for this venue, so we’ll keep it on this topic for now and we appreciate your time today,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

