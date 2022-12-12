Mediaite’s ‘Most Influential in News Media’ Bash is Almost Here

Media industry stars from all networks and newsrooms are set to come together Tuesday night for the hot ticket to celebrate the launch of Mediaite’s Most Influential in News Media list, which will drop the same day.

This is the first time Mediaite will be hosting a bash in conjunction with the list since 2019, when we assembled an array of top anchors, editors, reporters, pundits, and executives at the Lambs Club in New York City. Each year, it’s one of the only events where top talent and executives come together from different networks and political persuasions.

Looking back at some of the 2019 attendees, it’s a reminder of how much the media landscape has changed in the few years since. Sure, Fox News host Sean Hannity, who made a (casual) showing in a hoodie, is still the long-running king of 9 p.m., Alisyn Camerota is still a CNN star, and Ari Melber remains an MSNBC staple.

The lives of other attendees have changed significantly. Jeff Zucker, Brian Stelter, Andy Lack, and Phil Griffin for example have left the news business — for now — while Chris Cuomo has gone from CNN to NewsNation and Juan Williams left Fox News show The Five, now the top rated show in all of cable news.

John Berman and Alisyn Camerota moved from the CNN morning show they once helmed together — Berman for an afternoon program and Camerota to replace Don Lemon at night. Lemon was tapped to host CNN’s new and highly-anticipated morning show developed by Chris Licht, CNN’s new president.

Anthony Scaramucci is out of the White House and off the cable news airwaves, having returned to his former career as an investment banker.

Megyn Kelly, having left Fox News and then NBC News, has steadily created her own media enterprise with SiriusXM.

Previous years have seen an equally star-studded showing of media industry titans, including George Stephanopoulos, Brian Kilmeade, Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric, Shepard Smith, Jim Acosta, Ann Curry, Meredith Vieira, Brooke Baldwin, Brian Stelter and Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bill Hemmer, Kate Snow, Kim Guilfoyle, Nancy Grace, Poppy Harlow, Steve Kornacki, Tamron Hall, and many more.

Keep an eye out for Mediaite’s Most Influential in News Media list dropping Tuesday morning, as well as our coverage of the big bash.

