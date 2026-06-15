Laura Loomer Fumes Over Pic of Trump Getting Chummy With Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight: Was Hoping Zuckerberg ‘Would Be in Prison by Now’

Right-wing firebrand and Trump ally Laura Loomer was disappointed to see the president spending time with Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday.

The event took place at a newly-constructed venue on the White House lawn. While the crowd mostly consisted of members of the armed services, some big names — including the CEO of Meta — were also invited to take in the event.

On Sunday night, Loomer tweeted a Getty Images photo that showed Zuckerberg greeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Loomer made it clear she didn’t approve of the interaction, saying:

I was hoping Zuckerberg would be in prison by now. That’s what I voted for. Stolen election. I never forgot.

I was hoping Zuckerberg would be in prison by now. That’s what I voted for. Stolen election. I never forgot. pic.twitter.com/BkWoAsZJcY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 15, 2026

Loomer was referring to the conspiracy theory that Zuckerberg “stole” the 2020 election from Trump. The theory was based on the fact that Zuckerberg provided more than $400 million in private funding for “polling accommodations” related to the Covid-19 pandemic. A study led by UCLA assistant Daniel Thompson concluded that Zuckerberg’s funding had little impact on voter turnout. A report on UCLA’s website read:

Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study rebuts longtime arguments made by conservative leadership that these grants swayed the election outcome. “We can confidently say that the funding did not substantially improve the performance of Democratic candidates,” Thompson said. “There was at least some reason to wonder because Democratic counties were substantially more likely to apply for these grants, but it had such a small effect on turnout that it didn’t noticeably affect the outcome.”

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