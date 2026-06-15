‘Surrender’: Dem Senator Declares ‘We Should Be Glad’ Trump Waved the White Flag in Iran War

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) accused President Donald Trump of surrendering to Iran with his current peace agreement to end the conflict, but added in a lengthy screed that he was “glad” the president waved the white flag.

Murphy reacted to Trump’s emerging peace agreement with Iran on Sunday night, writing on X:

Who knows if there will be a final agreement. But if there is, two things will be true at the same time: a) It’s essentially surrender to Iran. b) We should be glad about it, because every day this insane, illegal war continues, we get weaker. 1/ Let me explain.

Murphy then launched into a lengthy thread about why he thinks surrendering to Iran was the best possible outcome at the moment.

“An end to this disastrous war is a good thing – no matter the humiliating terms. Because every day it continues, our nation gets weaker, costs keep going up, Iran gets stronger, and Trump gets further from accomplishing his goals,” Murphy wrote, adding:

More war would just make things worse. ut make no mistake: these are Iran’s terms. They made one single concession – opening the Strait. And it’s not even a concession because the Strait was open before the war! And now that Iran has proven that the U.S. can’t stop them from closing it, their power expands. Iran says it will get billions in frozen funds from the U.S.. So we are essentially paying them money to open the Strait. And by releasing this money before any nuclear agreement is reached, our leverage on nuclear talks is decreased.

It does not appear that Iran has made any concessions on their nuclear program except reiterating the promise to never build a weapon that was in Obama’s JCPOA. A promise to negotiate a new agreement is good, but we didn’t need a war (that made Iran stronger) for that. Trump accomplished NONE of his war goals. a. Hardliners remain in charge. And, having survived America’s best shot and shown they can close the Strait, they are stronger than before the war.

b. Iran still has its missiles, drones and nuclear program. None of that is surprising, because a bombing campaign was NEVER going to be able to destroy Iran’s heavily bunkered missiles and nuclear assets. And drones are too small and mobile to take out with an air campaign. Trump’s war was designed to fail.

Murphy linked to various news articles as he posted, ranging from reports in The New York Times to less reputable sites like the Middle East Eye and the Intercept.

“Iran is stronger today than before the war. They took our best shot and survived. They showed they can stop global commerce. Their regime is intact. Trump has humiliated America. He accomplished none of his goals. He was forced to surrender on Iran’s terms,” Murphy said in his final post, concluding:

If the agreement actually gets signed (and there is a very good chance it won’t and we’ll be back at war soon), be glad the war is over. And then hold Trump accountable for having started it.

Vice President JD Vance said the deal was signed electronically over the weekend, but as of Monday, no details or text from the agreement have been made public.

Read the full thread here.

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