‘Horrible Idea’: Ben Shapiro Rips Trump and Vance Over Planned Photo Op ‘With an Actual Terror Leader’

Ben Shapiro called the planned “photo op” at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran in Switzerland later this week a “horrible idea.”

Trump announced on Sunday that “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!”

In a video released early Monday morning, Shapiro said the president “seems to be treating it like a deal is complete, which again, is not the case.”

Shapiro called the MOU, “a continuation of the ceasefire,” not an actual agreement for Iran to stop enriching uranium.

“I would be a lot more comfortable if I knew what the hell was in the deal,” Shapiro said. “Because we are hearing very, very different stories from both sides here…and I’m going to emphasize it again — I’m not saying it’s a bad deal. I’m not saying it’s a good deal. I suspect it’s a mediocre deal. I don’t know — I don’t have the text. Once I have the text, you will have the text, and then we can all read it together.”

Shapiro had a big problem with the “signing ceremony” that’s set to take place Friday in Switzerland.

“What we are learning right now is that that would in fact include the Iranian parliamentary leader, [Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf] — IRGC stand-in — and the vice president, JD Vance. I think that’s a horrible idea,” Shapiro said, continuing:

If you want to sign some sort of temporary ceasefire, do it via DocuSign and be done. The idea of a gigantic photo op with the leader of the Iranian parliament, who is a stand-in for the IRGC, is, in fact, a visual slap in the face to the tens of thousands of Iranians who died at the hands of [Bagher Ghalibaf’s] friends. And not only that, it ties the Trump administration to whatever is the future of the Iranian regime. We didn’t even do this with Delcy Rodriguez, who’s actually working with us. The Iranians are not working with us. The idea of deploying the vice president of the United States to do a handshake with an actual terror leader is a horrible idea.

Shapiro added that a “full-scale celebratory photo op” will “reinshrine in the minds of the administration that they now have to pretend that the Iranians are reasonable and good, and that anything they do is not a betrayal of the deal, which of course, the Iranians will violate any deal.”

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

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