Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted his successor on Thursday for scolding a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Politico obtained the draft decision and reported on it on Monday night. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the draft, condemned the leak, and announced an investigation into who leaked it.

“Now this week Vice President Kamala Harris scolded the five justices on the Supreme Court listed in that draft opinion and Republican legislators in states across the country for what she said was their plan to weaponize the use of the law against women, saying to pro-life Americans how dare they,” said Pence at a pro-life event in South Carolina.

On Tuesday night, Harris said at a gala for the pro-choice group EMILY’s List, “Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. Well, we say, how dare they!”

“How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body! How dare they!” she continued. “How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future! How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms!”

Pence, in response, said, “Well I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

