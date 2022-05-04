‘How Dare They!’ Kamala Harris Excoriates GOP Leaders Amid Supreme Court Draft Decision Overturning Roe

Vice President Kamala Harris blasted the Republican Party on Tuesday night over as the Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

“If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom,” said Harris, speaking at a conference for the pro-choice group EMILY’s List. “On the fundamental right of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled.”

“Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. Well we say, how dare they!” added Harris. “How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body! How dare they! How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future! How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms!”

Harris’ remarks came in the aftermath of a Monday night report in Politico, which obtained a leaked Supreme Court draft decision that, if final, would overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion and announced an investigation into whoever leaked it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Harris, the first female vice president, released a statement slamming the draft opinion:

Roe ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. It also, at its root, protects the fundamental right to privacy. What is clear is that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies. Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women. The rights of all Americans are at risk. If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life. This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

