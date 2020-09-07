comScore

Misleading Video On Twitter Characterizing Trump as ‘Lost & Disoriented’ Called Out by Journalists

By Zachary PetrizzoSep 7th, 2020, 1:39 pm

A very misleading tweet characterizing President Donald Trump as being “lost and disoriented” and attributing it to “dementia” is being called out by journalists who say it is deceptive. Countless reactions have pointed out that the president was simply waiting for the First Lady ahead of boarding Marine One.

The original video clip posted to Twitter by Tom Joseph, which now has over 54,000 likes and over 25,000 retweets, floated that “Trump is lost & disoriented,” adding that “he’s deep into his degenerative neurological disease- Frontotemporal dementia- mindlessly lumbering and zigzagging in the grass towards a puddle.”

Journalists quickly pointed out that the video was misleading, and that Trump was merely waiting for First Lady Melania Trump ahead of boarding Marine One.

ABC News’ Will Steakin wrote that “this false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views.”

There are many, many more reactions to the clip, which is trending on Twitter and which Twitter gathered into a “Moment” which explained what Trump was actually doing.

