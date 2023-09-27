‘Missing in Action!’ DeSantis and Christie Team Up to Bludgeon Trump For ‘Hiding’ From Debate — To Applause From Audience

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis teamed up to slam former President Donald Trump for adding $7 trillion to the debt at the second Republican primary debate of the 2024 cycle on Wednesday.

Christie took the first swing after being asked if voters should blame populist Republicans if the federal government is shut down in the coming days. “Voters should blame everybody who’s in Washington, D.C.” argued Christie, who tore into President Joe Biden for hiding “in his basement” before turning his attention to Trump.

“And Donald Trump, he hides behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer. He puts 7 trillion on the debt. He should be in this room to answer those questions for the people you talk about who are suffering,” asserted Christie.

DeSantis concurred heartily.

“The people in Washington are shutting down the American Dream with their reckless behavior,” said DeSantis. He continued:

They borrowed, they printed, they spent. And now you’re paying more for everything. They are the reason for that. They have shut down our national sovereignty by allowing our border to be wide open. So please spare me the crocodile tears for these people. They need to change what’s going on. And where’s Joe Biden? He’s completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have. Now, I can tell you this, as governor of Florida, we cut taxes. We ran surpluses. We’ve paid down over 25% of our state debt. And I vetoed wasteful spending when it came to my desk. And as your president, when they send me a bloating spending bill that’s going to cause your prices to go up, I’m going to take out this veto pen and I’m going to send it right back to them.

Watch above via Fox News.

