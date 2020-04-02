As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse during the current unprecedented coronavirus crisis, a swarm of hurricanes are just around the corner.

According to CNN, which reported on the predictions of Colorado State University experts, “Sixteen named storms, including eight hurricanes, are forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.”

“Four of the hurricanes will become major storms of Category 3 to 5, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph, the projections indicate for the season that runs from June 1 to November 30,” CNN explained, placing the chance “that at least one major hurricane will make landfall in 2020 along the US coastline” at 69 percent.

The list of names for this year’s hurricanes include Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, and Hanna.

The hurricane season could create even greater problems in the United States amid the current coronavirus pandemic, which has already demonstrated a significant lack of resources.

not right now please https://t.co/feNNJnc1Vo — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) April 2, 2020

As if we did not already have a lot of problems….see below https://t.co/XkxC8Qb0LG — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) April 2, 2020

No one can deal w this right now please tell Mother Nature to come back in 2021 thx https://t.co/paEhWkj7Wl — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) April 2, 2020

Turns out we can’t quarantine hurricane season https://t.co/Cheo5hVTA6 — Kathie Dello (@KathieDello) April 2, 2020

