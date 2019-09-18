Nancy Pelosi Comes Out Against Medicare for All: ‘Follow the Lead’ of Obamacare to Get Universal Health Care

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke out clearly against “Medicare for All” being proposed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and recommended achieving universal health care by “follow(ing) the lead” of Obamacare.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNBC’s Mad Money, host Jim Cramer asked Pelosi about the current debate over health care, which centers around the Medicare for All brand that’s been popularized by Sanders and Warren.

“You seem to want to take a breath and say we can’t break the budget, you seem to be the only person who is thinking about not breaking the budget,” Cramer said, and asked “What’s the right path here?”

“Well, we think the right path is the Affordable Care Act, and that is a path to healthcare for all Americans,” Pelosi said. “I always say to people, when we win we can put everything on the table and see what it means in terms of benefits for the consumer, cost to them, and costs to business, to corporate America, which is paying a lot of their price, as well as cost to the federal government and local government.”

She went on to say that the path “to healthcare for all is a path that is following the lead of the Affordable Care Act.”

Pelosi added that “when” Democrats win back the Congress and the White House, “Let’s use our energy to have health care for all Americans, and that involves over 150 million families have healthcare through the private sector, through insurance companies.”

Many of those families pay little or no premiums, and average out-of-pocket costs for individuals with employer-sponsored health plans is $800 a year. Senator Sanders has previously cited the tax increase associated with his plan at $8,000 a year.

Pelosi outlined the benefits and protections already enshrined in Obamacare, and said “that I think is the path we should go on, I think that what is being put forth, I said if that’s what you believe, God bless you, but know, what it entails, and what that debate would be like.”

Pelosi’s comments track most closely with former Vice President Joe Biden’s health care plan, which would expand Obamacare, place downward pressure on private health insurance costs through the addition of a public option, and preserve private employer-based health coverage, but would leave 10 million people uninsured.

Watch the clip above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com