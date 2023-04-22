NEW: Bombshell Team Trump Texts ‘Now In The Hands Of’ Election Crimes Prosecutor ‘Looking At Many Possible Charges’ CNN Scoops

In a new exclusive, CNN reports that newly-uncovered emails from operatives paid by ex-President Donald Trump’s legal team are now in the hands of election crimes prosecutor Fani Willis.

The new report from CNN reveals emails between Jim Penrose and Doug Logan discussing data from a breached voting machine, and that the emails are in the possession of the Fulton County District Attorney’s grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

The email discussion concerned using the data to “decertify” results from the 2021 Georgia runoff election for United States Senate.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, CNN Senior Crime And Justice Reporter Katelyn Polantz laid it all out for anchor Pamela Brown:

BROWN: Newly-revealed text messages show that former President Trump’s legal team didn’t just try, to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in Georgia. They also tried to impact the Senate races, there, in an effort, to keep Republicans, in charge. CNN’s Katelyn Polantz is in Washington, with this Exclusive. Katelyn, what have we learned? KATELYN POLANTZ, CNN SENIOR CRIME AND JUSTICE REPORTER: Well, what we’re seeing here, Pam, is that there’s a pattern of the team, around Donald Trump, trying to disrupt the next election. Even after Georgia voted for President, in 2020, at the time, the State was then electing its U.S. senators, in a run-off. And so, this reporting comes from, our colleague, Zack (ph) Cohen. He’s obtained these text messages, between two men, who were working, on the team, around Donald Trump. One had been hired by Sidney Powell. And they were trying to find election fraud that just didn’t exist. They were talking about data, on voting machines, in this rural county, in Georgia, where people outside the government had gotten access, to the private information, of the vote. And then, even after January 6, that riot in the Capitol, in Washington, Trump supporters, in Georgia, were still talking about that data, trying to decertify Georgia’s next vote, for its next senator. Remember, the State was the one that helped flip the Senate, from Republican control, to the Democrats, in 2020. So, the one man, in these text messages, Jim Penrose, he writes, “Here’s the plan. Let’s keep this close hold. We only have until Saturday to decide if we are going to use this report to try to decertify the Senate run-off election or if we hold it for a bigger moment,” maybe something like a lawsuit contesting the election potentially. And we know these texts are now in the hands, of the Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, that her team is looking at many possible charges, related to the 2020 election. We don’t know exactly how this fits, into the investigation. But among many things, Pam, her office has been investigating the breach, of the voter system, the data that was obtained, by Trump-connected people, in this county, in Georgia.

